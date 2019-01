Ground zero

NSW Minister Niall Blair speaks with concerned Menindee locals on the banks of the Darling River.PICTURE: Myles Burt NSW Minister Niall Blair speaks with concerned Menindee locals on the banks of the Darling River.PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Minister orders fish restock plan

NSW Regional Water Minister Niall Blair travelled to Menindee yesterday to see first-hand the catastrophe of the weekend’s massive fish kill.

NSW Fisheries officers took the Minister on a tour of the blue-green algae-infested river, which now holds hundreds of thousands of dead native fish.

The Minister has requested the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) and WaterNSW prepare an “urgent report” on the fish kill and clean up, which will be made public.

