Girls beat boys

Brody William Judd with his Mum, Hayley McNally, and big sister Millie Judd. Brody was born on Tuesday, December 25, 2018 at 5.20am at the Broken Hill Hospital, weighing 5 pounds 1. Being six weeks' premature, they were flown to the Women's and Children's Hospital in Adelaide where they spent two weeks, returning home on Tuesday with the RFDS. Hayley and Adam Judd (Dad) are glad to be home with their newest addition.PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Babies are regularly quite a popular topic of conversation, especially when it includes how many have been born in Broken Hill in previous years, including the most popular names among them.

Last year there was a total of 192 babies born in the Broken Hill Maternity Unit, and of those, 102 were female and 90 were male.

When compared, the 2018 baby count sits at lower than previous years. In 2016 there was a higher total number of babies - 223, of which 105 were female and 118 male; and in 2017 there was a total of 203 - 108 female and 95 male.

