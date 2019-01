Cool runnings

Sumtin Electrical’s Marc Purcell (front) and Jarrad Pelgrave tend to an air conditioner in need of repair. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Sumtin Electrical’s Marc Purcell (front) and Jarrad Pelgrave tend to an air conditioner in need of repair. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

In this Broken Hill heat, it’s safe to assume that there are many air conditioning units around town doing some hard work over the summer months, much like those that sell and install them.

Owner of the Harvey Norman Broken Hill store, Ajay Mandyam reveals why it is best to purchase air conditioners in winter rather than in summer, and Alan Coombe of Sumtin Electrical shared on the high demand for air conditioner-related jobs.

Ajay said the local store has had an influx of people wanting to buy portable air conditioners: “Yes we have, more than usual.”

