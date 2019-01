Former council worker blasts roadwork crew

The bitumen on the overpass: one side was completed with hot mix and the other with a scatter spray. PICTURE: Emily McInerney The bitumen on the overpass: one side was completed with hot mix and the other with a scatter spray. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

A former City Council road supervisor says he was shocked by poor road works along the pipeline route in Broken Hill, but the contractors say they are coming back to fix it.

Paul Jeffery worked as a Senior Road Supervisor for close to 20 years and specialised in bitumen design.

He said work along South Road, Gypsum and Gaffney streets was not acceptable.

Please log in to read the whole article.