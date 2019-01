Candidate out of race

Natasha Bearman has dropped her Greens candidacy for the Federal seat of Parkes. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The Greens candidate for the Federal seat of Parkes, local Ability Links worker Natasha Bearman, has decided to drop out of the electoral race.

Ms Bearman made the announcement on her political Facebook page last week and has since said that issues around time and money have caused her to drop her candidacy.

“I realised that with all of the work I’ve been doing recently, and watching candidates in the state election and how they’re campaigning, that I don’t have the time and money to be doing what I believe needs to be done. To do justice to these communities in Parkes,” she said.

