River advocates rise

(From right) NSW Independent MP Jeremy Buckingham at the airport with local Darling River activist Chris Rawlins. PICTURE: Myles Burt (From right) NSW Independent MP Jeremy Buckingham at the airport with local Darling River activist Chris Rawlins. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

More politicians have hit Menindee after hundreds of thousands of native fish perished in a toxic Darling River last weekend.

Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young flew into Broken Hill and then travelled to Menindee yesterday for a boat tour down the river to see the devastation.

She was also planning to meet with Menindee locals and listen to their concerns about the poor state of the river.

