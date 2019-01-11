Labor inquiry pledge

The NSW opposition wants a special commission of inquiry into the state’s water management after a mass fish death event in the Darling River system.

Labor leader Michael Daley yesterday called on the Berejiklian government to establish the inquiry after up to a million fish died in the river at Menindee.

Mr Daley vowed if Labor was elected to government in March it would establish an inquiry with “royal commission-like powers”.

