Despair as pipeline test justifies flows

Hundreds of thousands of dead native fish are rotting in the Darling River near Menindee. PICTURE: Supplied Hundreds of thousands of dead native fish are rotting in the Darling River near Menindee. PICTURE: Supplied

By Emily McInerney

The Menindee Lakes system’s heart only beats once a day, a local advocate has said, adding that WaterNSW is now “robbing Peter to pay Paul” by releasing what little flows are left from Lake Wetherell.

WaterNSW announced yesterday afternoon that releases into the upper stretches of the Lower Darling can be extended.

They said the decision follows the first successful phase of testing for the Wentworth to Broken Hill pipeline.

Please log in to read the whole article.