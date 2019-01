Broken Hill, prepare to bake

It’s never too hot for some chips and sauce as Celeste (4, right) and Rosalie (2) Woodman proved yesterday. The sisters enjoyed a paddle at the local Aquatic Centre and then some yummy hot chips for lunch.PICTURE: Emily McInerney It’s never too hot for some chips and sauce as Celeste (4, right) and Rosalie (2) Woodman proved yesterday. The sisters enjoyed a paddle at the local Aquatic Centre and then some yummy hot chips for lunch.PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily Ferguson

Another heatwave will roll into the city today, the second of the summer.

Since the consecutive ten-day streak of temperatures exceeding one hundred degrees Fahrenheit, Broken Hill weather has been on the cooler side.

The last day above 40 degrees Celsius was Friday, January 4; since then the average temperature in the city has been 32 degrees Celsius, with temperatures ranging in the mid to low thirties.

