Touring pollies not sincere: MP

SA Senator Sarah Hanson-Young in Broken Hill on Thursday before heading to Menindee to see the devastation first-hand. PICTURE: Myles Burt SA Senator Sarah Hanson-Young in Broken Hill on Thursday before heading to Menindee to see the devastation first-hand. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Emily McInerney

The Far West’s Federal Member Mark Coulton praised the NSW Water Minister for touring the Menindee fish kill disaster zone this week, but suggested other politicians who made the effort were not sincere.

“It’s a tragedy to see so many fish perish this way,” the Nationals MP told the BDT yesterday.

“The explanation I’ve been given is algae blooms are the reason, from the pictures I saw there was still an expanse of water in the river.

Please log in to read the whole article.