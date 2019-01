Triple title winner

Brian Casey had a great year in 2018. PICTURE: Supplied

Brian Casey completed a stellar year in target shooting last year, picking up three A grade titles in three different disciplines.

At the West Broken Hill Rifle Club, Brian was awarded the A grade club championship in target rifle and the A grade championship in field class.

Brian uses a Barnard 308 calibre fitted with a peep sight for target rifle and an Angel M80 308 with 25 power scope for Field class.

