Menindee wants action

Menindee locals gather at the township’s boat ramp to meet the NSW Water Minister last week. PICTURE: Myles Burt Menindee locals gather at the township’s boat ramp to meet the NSW Water Minister last week. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Emily McInerney

Now is the time for politicians to prove they are ready to be in power and take charge of the Menindee Lakes system to ensure its survival, say Menindee locals.

As the state election looms, Menindee residents will be seriously considering who to vote for as the mismanagement of the Lakes system will play on their minds.

The recent national media attention has caused a stir and many are hoping it will be enough to repair the Lakes.

Please log in to read the whole article.