Science probe call

Labor’s candidate for Barwon Darriea Turley and Shadow Water Minister Tony Burke at the Broken Hill airport yesterday. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Labor’s candidate for Barwon Darriea Turley and Shadow Water Minister Tony Burke at the Broken Hill airport yesterday. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

An independent scientific investigation is needed into the devastation of the Darling River and how it can be restored, a Federal Labor MP said yesterday.

Shadow Water Minister Tony Burke travelled to Menindee with Labor’s candidate for Barwon, Darriea Turley, yesterday to meet with locals and see the destruction firsthand.

“The moment you arrive, you can see that the river is sick,” Mr Burke said.

