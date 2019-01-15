Fisheries issued warning in 2012

NSW Labor Opposition Leader Michael Daley, Federal Labor Shadow Water Minister Tony Burke, NSW Regional Water Minister Niall Blair, Federal Water Minister David Littleproud. NSW Labor Opposition Leader Michael Daley, Federal Labor Shadow Water Minister Tony Burke, NSW Regional Water Minister Niall Blair, Federal Water Minister David Littleproud.

By Emily McInerney

Confidential documents show the NSW State Government was warned about an environmental catastrophe, such as the one now happening in the Darling River at Menindee.

The NSW Liberal-Nationals were warned in the 2012 confidential documents that their changes to water usage rules could cause significant damage to the Murray Darling and kill fish.

Opposition Leader Michael Daley released advice from Fisheries NSW, obtained through freedom of information laws, which raised the alarm in 2012 about future fish kills.

