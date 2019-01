Massive journey

Local Shane Mann has made it back safely to Broken Hill after working as a mechanic last year in Antarctica. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Shane Mann has returned home after spending 432 days working as an expedition mechanic on Casey Station in Antarctica.

He’s come back to Broken Hill with the temperature constantly above a sweltering 40 degrees.

Mr Mann was braving temperatures reaching as cold as minus 40 degrees back on the frozen continent.

