No clues in search for mum

Siblings Annie Marie Grubb, Beth Ashton and Luke Grubb look again over a map as they desperately try to locate their missing mother, Marilyn Grubb. PICTURE: Supplied Siblings Annie Marie Grubb, Beth Ashton and Luke Grubb look again over a map as they desperately try to locate their missing mother, Marilyn Grubb. PICTURE: Supplied

By Myles Burt

Police called off land and air search operations for missing grandmother Marilyn Grubb on Monday.

Marilyn and her car have been missing since December 30, with police and family finding no leads to her whereabouts.

Marilyn’s daughter Beth Ashton travelled back to Perth yesterday after days of searching for her missing mother.

