Talk to the animals

RSPCA Volunteer Peter Fox and doing his favourite thing involved in being a volunteer; patting and giving a treat to one of the current shelter dogs, Ruby. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson RSPCA Volunteer Peter Fox and doing his favourite thing involved in being a volunteer; patting and giving a treat to one of the current shelter dogs, Ruby. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Puppies, kittens and new friends; oh my, with all that who wouldn’t want to volunteer at the Broken Hill RSPCA?

The local RSPCA is on the hunt for some new volunteers to lend a hand around the place and for foster carers to take care of animals before they find their forever homes.

Practice Manager of the Broken Hill RSPCA Alison McGuigan said that even if you only have a little time to spare, volunteering is so rewarding and volunteers are integral to the work that the RSPCA does.

Please log in to read the whole article.