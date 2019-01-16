Aerator plan

By Emily McInerney

The NSW Government will support aeration work to minimise the risk of further fish kills across the state, but for some it is “too little, too late”.

The NSW Water Minister Niall Blair has made a desperate, last-minute call for an aerator experiment that even he admits cannot be guaranteed to keep fish alive in the short-term and will do nothing to restore the health of the Darling River in the long-term.

Minister Blair said the Department of Primary Industries (DPI) and WaterNSW will oversee the installation of aeration technology at Lake Keepit, the Lower Darling and Lake Burrendong to reduce further fish kill events.

