HEAT IS ON

Workers on the new bridge at Packsaddle stop for a cool drink at the roadhouse during yesterday's 46-degree scorcher.PICTURE: Mia Degoumois

Packsaddle is getting water trucked in and Tibooburra is getting good use of their main pool as temperatures continue to skyrocket in the Far West.

White Cliffs recorded a maximum temperature of 48.2 degrees Celsius just before 3.30pm yesterday, falling just short of a 1973 all-time high record of 48.6.

Wilcannia also topped 48 degrees while temperatures of 45 degrees-plus are expected to round out the rest of the week across the region.

