Menindee lads jump to save the fish

Tristan (13) and Cohan (11) Hindmarsh in the same location where they helped put the fish back into the river during the second fish kill at the Darling River in Menindee. PICTURE: Myles Burt Tristan (13) and Cohan (11) Hindmarsh in the same location where they helped put the fish back into the river during the second fish kill at the Darling River in Menindee. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Emily Ferguson

Two of Menindee’s youngsters were more than willing to get their hands dirty and do their part to help with the deteriorating state of the Darling River.

Thirteen-year-old Tristan and his eleven-year-old brother, Cohan, gave their best attempt to save the dying fish that were struggling during the second fish kill.

The boys were going about their day as normal when they were informed of the tragic news.

Please log in to read the whole article.