Woman’s body found

Marilyn Grubb Marilyn Grubb

By Michael Murphy

Heartbreak for the family of missing grandmother Marilyn Grubb after a body was found yesterday about 40km north of Broken Hill.

Police released a statement last night saying that a member of the public found a 64-year-old’s body about 11am near a car parked on an isolated dirt track.

“Although the investigation is ongoing, at this stage it does not appear there are any suspicious circumstances,” a police spokesperson said.

Please log in to read the whole article.