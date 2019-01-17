Woman’s body found
Thursday, 17th January, 2019
Marilyn Grubb
By Michael Murphy
Heartbreak for the family of missing grandmother Marilyn Grubb after a body was found yesterday about 40km north of Broken Hill.
Police released a statement last night saying that a member of the public found a 64-year-old’s body about 11am near a car parked on an isolated dirt track.
“Although the investigation is ongoing, at this stage it does not appear there are any suspicious circumstances,” a police spokesperson said.
