Records tumble

From left: Brayden (8), Rylee (17 months) and Jaxsen Lingard (5) have their own way of escaping the seemingly endless heat, with a makeshift pool in the form of buckets in their backyard. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson From left: Brayden (8), Rylee (17 months) and Jaxsen Lingard (5) have their own way of escaping the seemingly endless heat, with a makeshift pool in the form of buckets in their backyard. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

With summer in full swing, the days of heat are endless with hardly any relief at night.

On the night of Wednesday, January 16, many towns across rural New South Wales broke records for the highest minimum overnight temperatures.

Both Tibooburra and Smithville set new all-time records overnight, with Tibooburra reaching 34.0 degrees Celsius and Smithville 33.9.

Please log in to read the whole article.