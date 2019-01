Staff rally to provide fresh water to drink

Coles staff members (from left) Marek Twardochleb, Bailey Miller, Teagan Olds and Josh O’Neill with some of the water that has already been donated. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Coles staff members (from left) Marek Twardochleb, Bailey Miller, Teagan Olds and Josh O’Neill with some of the water that has already been donated. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Coles Broken Hill have started a water drive to assist those in the Darling River region without access to fresh drinking water.

The Coles team as a collective came up with the idea to collect and donate water to those who need it most. “It was a team effort,” said Store Manager Josh O’Neill.

“A few of the guys came up with the idea and they brought it to me yesterday afternoon.”

Please log in to read the whole article.