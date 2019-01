Vicki celebrates 40 years

Administration Manager at Broken Hill Toyota Vicki McCoy celebrated 40 years at the dealership on Thursday. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Administration Manager at Broken Hill Toyota Vicki McCoy celebrated 40 years at the dealership on Thursday. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Vicki McCoy, Administration Manager at Broken Hill Toyota, celebrated 40 years at the company yesterday.

Starting when the dealership was still known as Vodic Motors, Vicki then worked under Pam and Roger Heuzenroeder when it changed to Broken Hill Toyota and now works under current owner Randall Ragenovich.

Randall said the work she was doing was incredibly important.

