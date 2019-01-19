Labor plan to save the Darling River

NSW Labor Leader Michael Daley in Menindee last week. PICTURE: Myles Burt NSW Labor Leader Michael Daley in Menindee last week. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Emily McInerney

NSW Opposition Leader Michael Daley announced his party would not decommission the Menindee Lakes, if elected, and says they have developed a plan to save the Barwon-Darling river system.

Mr Daley met with and listened to the concerns of Menindee and Broken Hill residents who are desperate to be heard and for immediate action to save this vital river system.

He was joined by Shadow Minister for Water, Chris Minns, Shadow Minister for Rural Affairs, Mick Veitch, and Labor’s candidate for the seat of Barwon, Darriea Turley.

