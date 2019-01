Media ‘disappointing’

Kevin Humphries Kevin Humphries

By Emily McInerney

Member for Barwon Kevin Humphries isn’t into the “blame game” but was disappointed with the media coverage on the recent fish kills in Menindee.

Mr Humphries said he wasn’t travelling to the region to inspect the fish kills, but would be in Broken Hill next week.

“I was at the first one before Christmas, I will be in Broken Hill next week,” he said.

Please log in to read the whole article.