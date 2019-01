Lake Cawndilla turns into death trap

An ‘animal welfare crisis’ ... the muddy surface around the Lake Cawndilla channel has become a dangerous area for animals in search of water. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson An ‘animal welfare crisis’ ... the muddy surface around the Lake Cawndilla channel has become a dangerous area for animals in search of water. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Callum Marshall

Golden perch and cod aren’t the only animals dying out at Menindee, with muddy patches near Lake Cawndilla trapping and killing kangaroos, sheep and goats.

Staff from the New South Wales National Parks and Wildlife Service were called out to help trapped animals by the lake after Sydney Morning Herald photographer Nick Moir discovered kangaroos slowly dying in the mud.

A spokesperson for the Office of Environment and Heritage (OEH) told the BDT that NPWS staff have put down the animals they found stuck there.

