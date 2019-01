BH tourism ‘won’t take hit’

By Myles Burt

Tourism in Broken Hill would largely remain unaffected after the decimation of Menindee’s native fishing population, a local tourism operator says.

Wincen Cuy said while Menindee adds to the experience for tourists coming to Broken Hill, he doesn’t necessarily think it’s a “do or die” location for their visitation.

“Most people come to Broken Hill because of Broken Hill,” Mr Cuy said.

