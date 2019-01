Two more in saddle for sick kids’ ride

From left: St Patrick's Race Club Secretary Manager Kimberley Fell with Broken Hill's newest participants in the Ronald McDonald House Charities Ride for Sick Kids, Tim Ferguson and Mark Craven. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Two more locals are joining an elite group to take part in a 1000-kilometre ride for charity.

Mark Craven and Tim Ferguson will this year be riding their bikes in the annual Ronald McDonald House Adelaide’s Ride for Sick Kids.

This year’s Ride for Sick Kids will start and end in Adelaide. Previously, it began in places such as Broken Hill and Port Lincoln with Adelaide as the final destination.

