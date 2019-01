North T20 champs

South’s Matt Reavill goes over the offside in his 42 off 40 balls against North. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan South’s Matt Reavill goes over the offside in his 42 off 40 balls against North. PICTURE: Tyler Hannigan

By Tyler Hannigan

In what turned out to be an unofficial T20 final, a strong bowling effort set up a hard-fought four-wicket win for the North Bulldogs at the Alma Oval on Saturday morning.

Starting at the unusually early time of 10am in an attempt to beat the heat, South won the toss and batted first but were in immediate trouble on an Alma pitch that was keeping very low.

Mani Singh and Matt Reavill steadied the ship somewhat with a 23-run stand until Singh was run out for nine, one of three run outs in South’s innings.

