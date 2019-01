OAM milestone

Ray Mitchell with a collection of personal medals he’s received over the years, including his Order of Australia medal (far left). PICTURE: Callum Marshall Ray Mitchell with a collection of personal medals he’s received over the years, including his Order of Australia medal (far left). PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Ray Mitchell, understood to be the first Hillite awarded the Order of Australia Medal (OAM), is this year celebrating 40 years since he received the prestigious honour.

Ray received his medal during the 1979 OAM awards ceremony, where he was recognised for his years of work as a First Aid instructor for St John’s Ambulance.

“The citation on my award said, ‘service to the community and to the teaching of First Aid classes in Broken Hill,’” he said.

Please log in to read the whole article.