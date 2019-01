Bookmaker goes distance

Doug Carroll was honoured at Rosehill last weekend after Race Two was named the ‘The Doug Carroll Handicap’. PICTURE: Myles Burt Doug Carroll was honoured at Rosehill last weekend after Race Two was named the ‘The Doug Carroll Handicap’. PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Doug Carroll is continuing to make history as NSW’s oldest bookmaker after 67 years on the books.

At the young age of 26, Mr Carroll took up being a bookie which he’s upheld right through to the age of 93.

Mr Carroll said one of his mates is currently looking through the Guinness Book of Records to see if he’s possibly the oldest bookmaker in the world.

