Apprenticeship up for grabs

Far West Auto’s Panel Shop Manager Jarrod Burke in his workshop. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Far West Auto’s Panel Shop Manager Jarrod Burke in his workshop. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Those who love tinkering with cars and are ready to make a career out of it are being urged to apply for the apprentice spray painter position at Far West Auto.

While the title may refer to just spray painting, the job will also entail panel beating, pulling apart and putting together cars, as well as other trades skills picked up on the job.

General manager Todd Collie said getting the right applicant for the position was important in maintaining the business’s longevity, not just for the panel shop but the dealership as well.

