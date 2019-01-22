Mildura backs Lakes

By Emily McInerney

“Close Cubbie not Menindee”, those are the words from Mildura Independent MP Ali Cupper who has taken on the fight to rescue the Menindee Lakes and river system.

Ms Cupper said she believes the issue of the fish kills is very important and something she will stand behind as she is in a river electorate.

“As a Victorian MP, this is a very important issue for us,” she said.

