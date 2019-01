Final days for Nachiappan Surgery mural

Dr Ramu Nachiappan with a special tea towel paying tribute to the artwork. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Dr Ramu Nachiappan with a special tea towel paying tribute to the artwork. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

The ill-fated mural on the wall of Nachiappan’s Surgery in the Town Square is due to be painted over this weekend.

The mural has continued to cause controversy after almost 12 months, and looks to be saying its final goodbyes this weekend.

Over several months there was much discussion about the mural painted on Nachiappan’s surgery wall.

