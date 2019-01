Candidates tour river

Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidates Roy Butler (left) and Helen Dalton (right) with ecologist Bill Johnson on the banks of the Darling River.PICTURE: Myles Burt Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidates Roy Butler (left) and Helen Dalton (right) with ecologist Bill Johnson on the banks of the Darling River.PICTURE: Myles Burt

By Myles Burt

Barwon candidate Roy Butler is travelling out with MDBA whistle-blower Bill Johnson to look into the science around the Darling River.

Bill Johnson took up the offer to travel with the Shooters, Fishers and Farmers Barwon candidate and Murray candidate Helen Dalton from Griffith.

He help them understand the Murray Darling Basin through his years as an ecologist and previous working experience in the Murray Darling Basin Authority.

