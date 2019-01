Message for us all

Dutch man Wiebe Wakker stopped in Broken Hill with his light blue electric car. He has been travelling all over Australia to send an important message. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Dutch man Wiebe Wakker stopped in Broken Hill with his light blue electric car. He has been travelling all over Australia to send an important message. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

By Emily McInerney

After travelling in an electric car for 1000 days and relying on the kindness of others, Wiebe Wakker isn’t homesick but is loving all the adventures.

Wiebe Wakker first set out from the Netherlands in 2016 and has visited over 33 countries.

He has been driving around in an electric car and is using it to send a message of living a sustainable life.

Please log in to read the whole article.