A good plan already exists, so let’s get on with it

This schematic shows fish ladders already installed in some parts of the River Murray to let fish swim by man-made barriers. PICTURE: AAP Image/South Australian Government This schematic shows fish ladders already installed in some parts of the River Murray to let fish swim by man-made barriers. PICTURE: AAP Image/South Australian Government

By Max Finlayson and Lee Baumgartner

THE recent catastrophic collapse of Darling River fish communities is truly heartbreaking. As fingers continue to be pointed in all directions, two questions bubble to the top of my mind: can this system recover? And, if so, how?

From even the darkest hour comes hope. It was wonderful to hear the basin’s various governments speak about developing a ‘strategy’ over recent weeks. And the good news is that one already exists and can guide our actions from here.

The Native Fish Strategy

Please log in to read the whole article.