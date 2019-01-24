Water meeting fail

By Emily McInerney

A Sydney meeting between Far West mayors has left them discouraged after the Regional Water Minister didn’t attend, even though he stated he wouldn’t be available.

The Western Division councils held a meeting in Sydney yesterday to discuss the water crisis and were hoping Niall Blair would be available to deliver their concerns.

According to Broken Hill Mayor Darriea Turley, he didn’t show up or teleconference the meeting.

