Earth joins water fight

Friends of the Earth campaigner for their River Country Campaign, Megan Williams. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Friends of the Earth campaigner for their River Country Campaign, Megan Williams. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

A campaigner for the grassroots environmental organisation Friends of the Earth has called the water situation in Menindee and along the Darling River an “absolute catastrophe” following her trip out to Far West communities during the past week.

Megan Williams said she’d now be working with community members across the region to continue drawing attention to water issues along the Murray Darling Basin, particularly with both state and federal elections looming.

“Friends of the Earth campaign on lots of issues from climate change to protecting forests, but I’m out here because of the recent fish kills in Menindee,” she said.

