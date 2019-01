Masked mates having ball

Firefighters (from left) Zel Nejaim, Kristy Ramsay and Cohen Turner were trying on some masks for the upcoming ball. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson Firefighters (from left) Zel Nejaim, Kristy Ramsay and Cohen Turner were trying on some masks for the upcoming ball. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Usually, emergency service workers are easily recognisable in their uniforms but at this year’s Emergency Services Charity Ball they won’t be as easy to identify, because they’ll all be wearing masks.

The biennial Emergency Services Charity Ball is approaching fast and will take place at the Central Football Club on Saturday, February 16.

One of the event’s organisers, Lesley Harvey, said they are a small group representing the emergency services and come from the NSW SES, NSW Police, NSW Ambulance and NSW Fire and Rescue services.

