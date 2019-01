The Family ‘Doughie’

The Visser family circa 89-90, including Albert Visser (second row, fourth from left), Allan Visser (second row, second from left), Allan’s brother Bob Visser (second row, second from right) and Allan’s son Daryl Visser (back row, middle) PICTURE: Supplied The Visser family circa 89-90, including Albert Visser (second row, fourth from left), Allan Visser (second row, second from left), Allan’s brother Bob Visser (second row, second from right) and Allan’s son Daryl Visser (back row, middle) PICTURE: Supplied

By Callum Marshall

Three generations of the local Visser family, who all worked on the Zinc Mine, can thank McLeod’s Bakery for a nickname that’s stuck with them for years.

Speaking to the BDT on Wednesday, Allan Visser described how the nickname emerged following his late-father Albert Visser’s time as a McLeod’s foreman.

“It must’ve been 1928 or 27 that he started there, because he worked there straight after school when he was fifteen,” he said.

