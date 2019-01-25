Reverse pumping working

The suffocating fish mass around a pump aerating the water in the Darling River on Brian Casey’s farm near Menindee. PICTURE: Supplied The suffocating fish mass around a pump aerating the water in the Darling River on Brian Casey’s farm near Menindee. PICTURE: Supplied

By Craig Brealey

Fish are gathering in their thousands to breathe aerated water from reversed pumps in the Darling River at Menindee but more of the breathing points were needed, according to the Darling River Action Group (DRAG).

The chairman of DRAG, Mark Hutton, proposed the idea two weeks ago.

Mr Hutton invited landholders on the river to put the two-inch pipes that they would usually use to pump from the river into reverse to oxygenate the water.

