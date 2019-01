United in making our city better

Mayor Darriea Turley talks with Barwon MP Kevin Humphries after funding announcements yesterday. PICTURE: Emily McInerney Mayor Darriea Turley talks with Barwon MP Kevin Humphries after funding announcements yesterday. PICTURE: Emily McInerney

State MP Kevin Humphries was in the city to announce over $900,000 of funding.

The Member for Barwon announced $750,000 will go towards ‘Australia’s Heritage Perfectly Highlighted’ initiative and $150,000 for safety in the city.

Mr Humphries said the bulk of the funding was for the ‘Australia’s Heritage Perfectly Highlighted’ project that will enable Broken Hill to promote public buildings and share the city’s stories.

Please log in to read the whole article.