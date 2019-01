Intense backyard fire

Firefighters shoot a jet of water through a side fence to douse a blaze in Central Street yesterday. PICTURE: Michael Murphy

By Michael Murphy

A fire during yesterday’s scorching heat claimed two caravans, a truck, a sidecar and a heap of spare parts in the backyard of a Wilson Street home.

The mercury was still hovering around 44 degrees when it ignited just after 5pm, sending a thick plume of smoke into the sky that could be easily seen from the other side of the line of lode .

Homeowner Terry Forbes, 71, was inside enjoying the comfort of his air-conditioner when someone banged at his front door to alert him of the impending danger.

