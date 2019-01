Ella is the best

Eight-year-old local Ella Lee with her World’s Greatest Shave donation tin and a Vegemite pie from Old McLeod’s. PICTURE: Callum Marshall Eight-year-old local Ella Lee with her World’s Greatest Shave donation tin and a Vegemite pie from Old McLeod’s. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

Eight-year-old Ella Lee will be taking part in the World’s Greatest Shave this year, and as she gears up for the fundraising event she and her family are asking community members to help out if they can.

This year’s World’s Greatest Shave will take place from March 13-19, with money raised going towards vital research and supporting those suffering from blood cancers such as leukaemia.

Ella said she decided to become involved after seeing someone do it and wanting to help others.

Please log in to read the whole article.