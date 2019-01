Loves BH, will travel

Local Josephine Peter who'll give an address to the Liverpool Shire Council Australia Day Ceremony as an Ambassador. PICTURE: Callum Marshall

By Callum Marshall

The Liverpool Shire Council will be treated to an address by local Josephine Peter for their Australia Day Ceremony today.

She’ll be visiting the region as an Australia Day Ambassador, her second year in a row in this role following an address she gave at last year’s Coolamon Shire Ceremony.

The invitations to speak have come after she was selected as the New South Wales Australian of the Year Local Hero for 2017.

