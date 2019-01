Hinton, Butcher set for national stage

Broken Hill’s representatives at the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup Bianca ‘BJ’ Johnstone (from left), Montana Philpott, Meg Butcher and Ava Hinton. PICTURE: Supplied Broken Hill’s representatives at the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup Bianca ‘BJ’ Johnstone (from left), Montana Philpott, Meg Butcher and Ava Hinton. PICTURE: Supplied

By Tyler Hannigan

Local basketballers Ava Hinton and Meg Butcher have been rewarded with representative selection following a strong showing for South Australia in the Australian Country Junior Basketball Cup last week.

Hinton, playing for the SA Wombats in the Under 14 girls division, scored 57 points across her eight games as the Wombats finished fifth overall.

Thanks to her good form, Hinton has been selected in the Australian Country under 14 team that will take on New Zealand over the Easter weekend.

