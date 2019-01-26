Volunteers rally to help thirsty townships

By Craig Brealey

Three trucks and a ute pulling a trailer will arrive in Menindee this weekend with a cargo of something that government seems incapable of providing - fresh water.

Another load turned up in Wilcannia yesterday, and the whole lot has been donated by people from across the nation.

While the government that drained the Menindee Lakes dithers and blames the drought for the catastrophe on the river, people everywhere have answered the call for help and raised thousand of dollars to buy boxes and bottles of water for the Darling townships.

