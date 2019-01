Hopes high for good year

Matthew Handberg, Principal of Century 21 McLeod's, with one of the desirable properties that are currently on the housing market. PICTURE: Emily Ferguson

By Emily Ferguson

Numbers are low but spirits are definitely high in hopes of another successful year in the Broken Hill housing market.

Matthew Handberg of Century 21 McLeod’s Broken Hill said that although Broken Hill has the lowest number of houses on the market he’s seen in some time, he is hopeful that inquiries will continue.

“Realestate.com.au shows that there are 229 houses available, which is around the lowest figure that I’ve seen in the last ten years in the local market,” said Matthew.

